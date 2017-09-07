Simrit Kaur brings her musical mantras to Revelstoke

International performer Simrit Kaur takes the stage in Revelstoke on Sept. 15. ~ Photo contributed International performer Simrit Kaur takes the stage in Revelstoke on Sept. 15. ~ Photo contributed

By Imogen Whale, Special to the Review

Let’s get one thing out of the way, Simrit Kaur performing in Revelstoke is a big deal. Simrit is an international musician whose songs have topped both Billboard and iTunes. She has released five albums and is the CEO of her own musical production company Simrit Kaur Music, LLC.

A devoted Kundalini yoga practitioner and best known for her performance of mantras, Simrit approaches mantras as music.

“I’ve written music since I was a kid,” Simrit explains over the phone from her home in Nevada City, California. “Even from being in the second grade, my songs would have bridges and hooks, not because I thought it had to, but because it was what I did naturally.”

Nowadays, her songs are dynamic and run the gamut of emotions. “My music has a cinematic quality,” she enthuses. “I create what I like to hear.”

If the idea of attending a concert where mantras are performed in soaring song is intimidating, it might help to know what a mantra is. Mantras are not affiliated with religion, are often said in Sanskrit (though Simrit also performs her own songs), and offer healing and meditative benefits.

“We all have a monkey mind that runs amok,” Simrit explains. “It’s normal. Our minds are a magnifying glass, magnifying whatever we think about. It’s how minds were created and evolved, and it allows us to manifest wealth.

“By that, I mean that everyone has the right to being happy and whole. But it can also allow us to focus on things that don’t benefit us. We live in a very busy time. Our minds run a mile a minute, not always tuning into the most important things. Mantras allow you to shift your focus and give your mind a clear pallet,” she continues. “A mantra shifts your perspective and relationship to those feelings and allows you to focus on something different and more meaningful.”

Keeping her concerts accessible for anyone who enjoys dynamic music is important to Simrit. “In all my concerts, I would say at least half of the audience are not, quote unquote ‘Yogis’. And that’s wonderful, crucial even,” she says.

Her music and voice have been called everything from haunting to deep groove. Her performances are known to be powerful and emotionally loaded.

Simrit has put huge effort into the band she travels with, cultivating a group of musicians who are not only talented, but also thrive in holding the same energetic space. “It’s taken me six years,” Simrit says. “It is more than just being able to find people who can play hypnotic and trance music, but also music with a serious groove and who fit energetically with the entire ensemble.”

Being the CEO of her own musical production company and her own manager for the past five years, Simrit maintains relationships with everyone involved in the tour process, from fellow onstage musicians to ticket merchants. “It’s a lot of work but it’s amazing,” she says. “I have total confidence in whoever comes into my orbit regarding the music.”

When performances are about sharing an energetic vibe, it makes sense have a team that resonates with one another. Having her own company has allowed her to pursue her own truth sonically; her sound is very much her own and she showcases it with beauty and honesty.

“All music is powerful and healing,” Simrit says. “And mantras are healing on their own.”

Simrit’s stop in Revelstoke is thanks to Allie Bruni-Riendeau, the executive director of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter. When Bruni-Riendeau realized Simrit had a gap in her current tour between Calgary and Vancouver, she held her breath and took a leap of faith. What if she could convince Simrit to perform in Revelstoke?

“I really did feel that this was such an opportunity for people in this area to experience her music,” Bruni-Riendeau says. Taking the full risk of bringing in Simrit and her band is both daunting and exciting. “I’m hopeful people will come to see her.”

Profits from the show will go to the women’s shelter.

Learn more about Simrit at simritkaurmusic.com.

Simrit Kaur performs live at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 15. The show starts at 7 p.m. And tickets are $35 in advance at and $40 at the door. Children under 12 get in free.