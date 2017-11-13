The Basic Needs explore the depths of creativity

Jazz trio to play the Selkirk Room on Nov. 17

Submitted by the Revelstoke Jazz Club

The Jazz Club is excited to present The Basic Needs on Friday, Nov. 17, in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel.

An instrumental modern jazz trio hailing from Salmon Arm, BC. The Basic Needs music can best be described as an honest exploration into the depths of creativity. Guitarist Jordan Dick, bassist Blair Shier, and drummer (and occasionally trombonist) Gareth Seys combine to produce a provocative, unique sound that is as interesting as it is worthwhile.

Whether playing their own imaginative and grooving original compositions or thoughtfully reinventing classic jazz standards and pop tunes with their energized blend of creative interplay and aural sensibility, there’s something for almost every music fans ears.

These three musicians have spent the last decade studying and sharing the stage with manyy of the counties finest musicians including Bill Coon, Phil Dwyer, Richard Underhill, and Bob Shields.

This is the last show at the Jazz Club until January, so we hope to see lots of people out supporting and enjoying live music. Doors open at 7:00 and music runs from 7:30 – 9:30. Admission is by donation.

Previous story
First oil painted film presented at Kitchen Stove Film Festival
Next story
World famous Riverdance to perform in Kelowna

Just Posted

Senior girls cross-country team finishes third at provincials

Result is the best-ever for Revelstoke Secondary School

Revelstoke remembers

Honouring the ultimate sacrifice on Nov. 11

Knights deal Grizzlies first loss at home

North Okanagan wins 3-0 in Revelstoke

Fungi foragers have tough season in Columbias

Dry summer and forest fires likely to blame

In Photos: Revelstoke remembers

Hundreds of Revelstoke residents gathered at the cenotaph on Nov. 11 for a Remembrance Day ceremony

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

World famous Riverdance to perform in Kelowna

Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary tour is an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Powerful winds cause blackouts, force ferry cancellations on B.C.’s south coast

UBCO researcher creates diabetes diet

Partnership between university and the Kelowna YMCA sets-up university laboratory

RCMP seek missing Kamloops woman

Shayna Bridge has been missing since Sept. 5, 2017.

Most Read