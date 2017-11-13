The Basic Needs explore the depths of creativity

Submitted by the Revelstoke Jazz Club

The Jazz Club is excited to present The Basic Needs on Friday, Nov. 17, in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel.

An instrumental modern jazz trio hailing from Salmon Arm, BC. The Basic Needs music can best be described as an honest exploration into the depths of creativity. Guitarist Jordan Dick, bassist Blair Shier, and drummer (and occasionally trombonist) Gareth Seys combine to produce a provocative, unique sound that is as interesting as it is worthwhile.

Whether playing their own imaginative and grooving original compositions or thoughtfully reinventing classic jazz standards and pop tunes with their energized blend of creative interplay and aural sensibility, there’s something for almost every music fans ears.

These three musicians have spent the last decade studying and sharing the stage with manyy of the counties finest musicians including Bill Coon, Phil Dwyer, Richard Underhill, and Bob Shields.

This is the last show at the Jazz Club until January, so we hope to see lots of people out supporting and enjoying live music. Doors open at 7:00 and music runs from 7:30 – 9:30. Admission is by donation.