The Magic Flute an ideal introduction to opera

Metropolitan Opera performers will be singing to a Salmon Arm audience on the Salmar Classic’s large screen at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
Die Zauberfloete (The Magic Flute) is a sublime fairy tale that moves freely between earthy comedy and noble mysticism in a land between the sun and the moon.
It was written with the clear intention of appealing to audiences from all walks of life. The story is told in a Singspiel (“song-play”) format characterized by separate musical numbers connected by dialogue and stage activity.
This is an excellent structure for navigating the story and score with its diverse moods ranging from solemn to light hearted.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791) died prematurely three months after the premiere of Die Zauberfloete. It was his last produced work for the stage.
Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts Mozart’s magical fable. A roster of international Mozartian singers performs in Julie Taymor’s spectacular production, which captures both the opera’s human comedy and its exalted mysticism.
Mozart’s divine music animates the action and transports the viewer into a magical world via fantastic costumes and sets.
The Magic Flute is one of my favourite works and one I recommend as the ideal introduction to opera for anyone, but especially for children and youth.
Tickets for the opera are available at the Salmar Grand theatre or at the door.