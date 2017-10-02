The Raven and the Fox plays Everything

Canmore-based duo played their first show in Revelstoke over the weekend

The Raven and the Fox are touring their debut self-titled album.

Canmore-based folk duo The Raven and The Fox stopped by the Revelstoke Review to play a song and share how it was written.

