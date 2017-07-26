Video: Snowbirds soar over Revelstoke

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Revelstoke on Wednesday, wowing the thousands of people who flocked to the banks of the Columbia River to take in the show.

The City of Revelstoke, Tourism Revelstoke, and Revelstoke Mountain Resort partnered to bring in the Snowbirds airshow.

A mini-festival was held in Centennial Park to accompany the show, with food vendors and activities for kids.

The show started at 4 p.m. and had everyone looking skyward as the planes buzzed the city, glided over the Columbia River, and arced through the mountains, flying in formation as little as 150 metres overhead.

Check out our video and photos of the show below:

