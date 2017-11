Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out in a little less than a month but it looks the latest Star Wars adventure will be worth the wait.

According to director Rian Johnson, the new movie will have a run time of 150 minutes, making it the longest Star Wars movie to date.

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones was previously the longest film in the franchise clocking in at 142 minutes.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theatres on December 15.