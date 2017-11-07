Watch Dancing with the Shuswap Stars live

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourites through Paypal

Cheryl Peterson/Promise Photography Chopping Crew co-owner Derek Leyenhorst and his wife Cleo, a makeup artist, will be performing the jive in the couples category

Saturday evening’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars dress rehearsal in Vernon was an exciting time for the dancers lined up to perform for the real thing in two weeks.

Dresses adorned with sequins abounded, along with lederhosen, which was the ideal outfit for the Beer Barrel Polka, performed by David Askew with his partner Simone Goerner.

The performances were enjoyed by a packed audience, most of whom attended from Salmon Arm. They might have missed getting tickets for the Nov. 17 event, but at least they were able to enjoy seeing first-class performances at the dress rehearsal. And, they won’t have to miss out on voting for their favourite!

This year’s event will be live streamed that evening. Roxy Roth and her team at Shuswap Event will be videoing all the action at the SASCU Rec Center so that anyone can watch and hear the evening’s events on their smart phone, computer or ,even better, on their wide-screen TV – wired to their computer.

So those who wanted to buy a ticket will be able to enjoy the evening’s entertainment in the comfort of their own home or from wherever they might be, through the live coverage.

And finally, viewers can help decide the winners of this year’s competition by buying stars online through Paypal by using their credit card. Organizers hope this will appeal to people who want to take in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, have a say in the outcome and support the expansion of the Larch Hills Chalet.

Live streaming will start at 7 p.m. and run until after the winners are announced at 11 p.m. Online voting will end at 10:30 so these votes can be tallied in with the votes of the recreation centre audience and the judges.