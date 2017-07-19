Wooden Horsemen ready for Revelstoke invasion

The Wooden Horsemen play the Summer Street Festival on Thursday, July 20. ~ Photo contributed

By Emily Kemp, Special to the Review

Wooden Horsemen will bring their raw, blues inspired rock ‘n’ roll with a gospel flair to Revelstoke’s Summer Street Festival on Thursday July 20.

The Vancouver-based group started off as a strictly folk-inspired acoustic trio but with the addition of horns and an expanded rhythm section, they have evolved into the eight-piece band they are now. Their style is a blend of gritty Americana with some Latin and African-inspired beats and this distinct flavour has made the band a must-see live act.

They’re excited to be recording a full-length album this month, which follows their EP, Sentient, released early last year. Band founder Steven Beddal (guitar and vocals) answered a few questions for the Review in the lead up to their performance.

What’s the story behind your band name?

The band name is an allusion to the story of the Trojan horse. It’s a story that resonates with me in the sense that sometimes, you must think outside of the box to succeed.

What are your group dynamics?

Myself and Missy (Missy Cross is the band’s singer and drummer) met about four years ago and began collaborating on recordings for the first album. The way things have always worked is that I write the songs and everyone contributes their unique talents to them to flesh them out.

What’s been your biggest performance to date?

The Wooden Horsemen played to several thousand people at Vancouver’s Jazz Festival last June!

Do you have any hobbies or work outside of your music that helps you recharge and inspire your music?

I score music for film, it definitely keeps things fresh for me and helps inspire my work with the band as it is challenging creatively and keeps my production skills sharp.

What is your most valued material possession?

Probably my guitars. My Fender Stratocaster & Harmony Hollywood are an essential part of my life and work.

Is there a particular song or musical passage that never fails to move you emotionally?

Jimi Hendrix’s Voodoo Child (Slight Return) still remains the most inspiring guitar work I’ve ever heard. Pure, raw emotion speaking through his guitar. Also, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, it’s a pinnacle of artistic achievement.

Who would you be nervous to meet?

I’d probably be very start struck to meet Elon Musk (Tesla’s CEO), who is my absolute hero at the moment. But he seems like a really nice guy!

How can people find you online?

WoodenHorsemen.com

Wooden Horsemen play at the Summer Street Festival in Grizzly Plaza this Thursday, July 20, from 6:30–9:30 p.m.