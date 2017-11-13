Riverdance, the 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to Kelowna in April. - Image: Contributed

World famous Riverdance to perform in Kelowna

Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary tour is an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song

For more than 20 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.

Now Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour is coming to Kelowna for a limited engagement at Prospera Place on April 11, 2018.

Celebrating an extraordinary milestone for an incredible show, The Edinburgh Evening News raved about Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour:

“As for the flaws? Well, there simply aren’t any. Here’s to another 20 years.”

Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour is an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures.

“The success of Riverdance across the whole world has gone beyond our wildest dreams,” said producer Moya Doherty. “The fact that the show continues to draw and excite audiences is a tribute to every dancer, singer, musician, staff and crew member who have dedicated themselves to the show. This 20th Anniversary Tour is a thank you to our audiences and a celebration of what has been an incredible journey across two decades.”

Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour will feature new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an a cappella hard-shoe number.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show featuring a fusion of Irish and International music and dance.

Since its inception Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Tickets for the international Irish dance phenomenon, will be on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Tickets are available at the Prospera Place Box Office or through Select Your Tickets.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Basic Needs explore the depths of creativity
Next story
VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Just Posted

Senior girls cross-country team finishes third at provincials

Result is the best-ever for Revelstoke Secondary School

Revelstoke remembers

Honouring the ultimate sacrifice on Nov. 11

Knights deal Grizzlies first loss at home

North Okanagan wins 3-0 in Revelstoke

Fungi foragers have tough season in Columbias

Dry summer and forest fires likely to blame

In Photos: Revelstoke remembers

Hundreds of Revelstoke residents gathered at the cenotaph on Nov. 11 for a Remembrance Day ceremony

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

World famous Riverdance to perform in Kelowna

Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary tour is an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Powerful winds cause blackouts, force ferry cancellations on B.C.’s south coast

UBCO researcher creates diabetes diet

Partnership between university and the Kelowna YMCA sets-up university laboratory

RCMP seek missing Kamloops woman

Shayna Bridge has been missing since Sept. 5, 2017.

Most Read