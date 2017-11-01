Resident calls for resignation of city’s CAO

“This type of community-destroying behaviour has to stop now,” he says

In this file photo, a Revelstoke firefighter hoses down a burnt patch of grass following a fire on the Illecillewaet Greenbelt. (File photo)

Wow, I can’t believe the gall of the Revelstoke City C.A.O., wow.

I guess when all else fails, resort to blackmail.

This decision to possible suspend fire protection for the 300 residents in the South Regional District is a blatant attempt to blackmail these residents into the city limits, this council and administration should be ashmed of themselves.

The Columbia Schuswap Regional District (CSRD) has had a good working relationship with the city of Revelstoke for 37 years and counting. Is this what you do to your neighbours and friends? The greed that has overcome this council and administration is totally unacceptable.

I think the Revelstoke City C.A.O should resign or be fired. This type of community-destroying behaviour has to stop now. I have never seen this town so divided on an issue such as this one.

We just heard at the last town meeting on the South Revelstoke extension that water and sewer to this area would take years and $20-30 million to accomplish now you want to cancel fire protection in this area, is this even legal, what a low blow to people who have supported and paid into this working relationships for years.

How is it we live in one of the nicest places on earth, yet we have so many who want to destroy it.

This council and administration should hang their heads low for you are destroying the very fabric that makes this place so special.

Shame on you and your greedy ways. Truth be heard! Revelstoke did not vote a council in to destroy this town in favour of a couple so called developers, shame on all of you.

– Daren Corneliuson