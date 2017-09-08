Cops for kids takes to the road to help children in need

Tim Collins / News staff

On Friday, 25 riders set off from Kelowna for the 16th annual Cops for Kids ride to raise awareness and funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

The ride will cover 1,000 km, taking the riders across the South Eastern corner of British Columbia and through 18 communities along the way.

“With many of the riders having completed another long summer season of policing duties, they’re now heading out the door to continue to give back to their community. Each rider has committed and trained on their own time and have made the commitment to raise a minimum of $2000 in order to be a part of the team,” said Cops for Kids President Grant Fletcher.

This year, Cpl. James Moore and S/Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky have the honour of representing Revelstoke on the ride and it’s a responsibility and privilege that both riders take very seriously.

“After 20 years of policing, I’ve seen a lot of situations involving children that will always stick with me. You see children who need help. It happens because of car accidents, or family situations or a medical crisis… sometimes it’s just life that hurts them. With all of that, it’s really great to be able to do something like this to help children in those situations,” said Grabinsky.

It’s the first year that Grabinsky has participated in the ride and he described how, back in May, he decided that the ride was something he really wanted to do. Since then, he’s been lifting weights and riding about 100 km. a week to train for the gruelling event.

In August he also entered and completed Revelstoke’s Mountain Steamer, which, at 26 km. is Canada’s longest hill climb race with an average gradient of 5.6 per cent and a total vertical climb of 1450m.

“It was a tough race, for sure, but great preparation for what’s ahead,” said Grabinsky.

That may be an understatement. As tough as the Mountain Steamer may have been, the 1000 km. Cops for Kids ride includes the assent and decent of two mountain passes; the Anarchist Mountain and the Paulson summit during a 10 day endurance trial in the late summer heat.

The purpose of the Cops for Kids ride, of course, has less to do with improving the fitness level of the law enforcement personnel who take part than it involves the funds raised by the venture. Since 2001 the group has raised more than $4 million through their fund raising efforts with the Cops for Kids ride making up a significant portion of those funds. Funds raised through the event stay within the community to fund specific items required by children.

“I know that the children we’ll meet during the ride are the reward for all that pedalling. Families are constantly struggling with to meet the costs of items not covered by government programs or larger charities so it’s important for Cops for Kids to jump in and assist with funds.”

To that end Grabinsky mounted his own fund raising efforts with a stated goal of $2000. He’s already exceeded that threshold with donations to date totalling $2,525.

“The chance to give back to the community with my colleagues is the reason we (law enforcement officers) get into this job. It’s going to be an incredible journey,” he said.

The ride will bring the team to Revelstoke on Thursday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m. at the Swiss Chalet Motel (1101 West Victoria Road) and supporters and well-wishers are encouraged to drop by to cheer the riders on.

Full details on the ride can be found at copsforkids.org.

ssist with funds,” he explains. “The chance to give back to my community with my colleagues is the reason we get into this job, it’s going to be an incredibly journey.”