Silver Star excitedly announces arrival of first small snowfall; alpine season to open in about 10 weeks

SilverStar Mountain Resort says on its Facebook page it’s 10 weeks (ish) until opening day for alpine skiing.

The Star got a pleasant surprise Monday as the resort posted the picture above of snow on the hill.

The Vernon-area mountain was not alone as both Big White Ski Resort and Revelstoke Mountain Resort shared some snow news on Facebook.

Environment Canada has issued a special snow weather statement for highways throughout central and southern B.C.