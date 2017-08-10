Witnesses aided in arrest of male east of Golden

Police arrest a man on Hwy 1 after driving over spike belts and attempting to steal another vehicle

On August 8, just after 11 a.m. the Golden-Field RCMP were advised that a car, which had been reported stolen to RCMP in Vernon earlier in the day, was just involved in a hit and run collision near Revelstoke and was now believed to be travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway towards Golden.

While responding, the Golden-Field RCMP received an update that the vehicle had just been involved in a second hit and run collision between Revelstoke and Golden, along with additional complaints of erratic driving.

“Given the way this vehicle was being operated our main concern was the safety of other motorists on the highway, and a decision was made to stop traffic to prevent further incidents,” says Sgt. Betty Watson with the Golden-Field RCMP.

A checkpoint was then set up by police approximately 55km’s west of Golden, and resulted in the successful deployment of two spike belts, deflating all four tires of the stolen car.

“Even with no tires, the vehicle continued to travel eastbound towards Golden at a high rate of speed. Again our main concern was the safety of other motorist and a decision was made to use a police helicopter to track the vehicle rather than engage in a pursuit,” says Sgt. Watson.

Shortly after the vehicle was spotted by police in Golden and another attempt to conduct a traffic stop was made resulting in the vehicle fleeing from police once again.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police received a separate report that a male had stopped his vehicle, confirmed to be the same stolen car, in the middle of the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Golden, and had tried to carjack another vehicle before engaging in a fight with other motorists. Five witnesses were able to hold the male down until police arrived at which point he was taken into custody.

21 year old Raven Beaverbones, from Alberta, has been charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property under $5000;

Flight while pursued by Peace Officer;

Dangerous Driving

Police also believe that additional charges may be forthcoming.

We want to thank those who were affected by the delays on the Trans-Canada highway for their patience, as well as those assisted in bringing this offender into police custody, says Sgt. Watson.

Raven Beaverbones is scheduled to appear in court in Golden on August 22.