BlueStar comes to Revelstoke and it’s great news

When the Grizzlies team bus gave a last gasp, they needed to find a way to get to their out-of-town games.

It’s a good thing BlueStar Coachlines chose the same time to make their professional charter service available to Revelstoke; the first and only locally based charter service available in the city.

Corinne Underwood, BlueStar’s Director of Business Development, said that the move is long overdue.

“The interior of B.C. has really been overlooked by charter companies. Most are positioned out of Calgary or Vancouver and maybe that’s why they sort of pass over the region. BlueStar is based in Kelowna and we know how important safe, reliable transportation is through the interior.”

Locally positioned

That Kelowna base means BlueStar knows it’s important to have local assets available for the population of smaller centres.

“It’s a way of respecting the dignity of our customers and recognizing we have a responsibility to serve smaller centres with the same value we give all our customers,” said Underwood.

“We like to think differently and challenge the common perceptions. That’s why we’re positioning a 56 seat coach right in Revelstoke for the entire winter season. People shouldn’t have to wait for their charter coach to come in from Calgary.”

Quality and Safety

And when customers board a BlueStar coach in Revelstoke, they’ll see another difference. The company’s safety rating is without compare and divers driverare uniformed professionals with extensive training. They take the job very seriously, but with a smile.

“They’re really nice people who know that their attitudes and enthusiasm are all part of the service that customers deserve,” said Underwood.

Who uses BlueStar?

You don’t have to be a hockey team to charter a BlueStar coach. The charters are available for weddings, ski outings, group tours and corporations…basically anyone that requires safe and comfortable transportation for a larger group.

“We really encourage our clients to book early for their events. That’s particularly true for outings around Christmas or other special events. It’s a way of getting that peice of mind that your transportation requirements are set and allows you to get on with the planning of the rest of your trip,” advised Underwood.

Extras are important

BlueStar coaches are clean and well maintained, of course, but they also offer free complimentaryWi-Fi, reclining seats, screens and DVD players, and air conditioning and heating systems to ensure your travelling comfort.

“At BlueStar our focus has always been customer-centric. We aim to please; it’s as simple as that,” said Underwood with a smile.

“Our customers say we manage that pretty well.”