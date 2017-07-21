Drive for a cause

Be part of the second annual Okanagan Dream Rally, register your vehicle and become a sponsor.

Sponsored| Impress Branded Content

Drivers start your engines.

The Okanagan Dream Rally is back for its second year, providing special children and their families with the fun-filled experience of being in the hot seat of a dream car.

In addition, the rally provides opportunities for the community, public figures and businesses to support a good cause and make a difference locally in the community.

The 2017 Okanagan Dream Rally takes place Aug. 6, 2017, and supports Autism Okanagan, KidSport, and the Central Okanagan Hospice Association with proceeds going towards the societies.

Marketing director Patrick Morgenthaler said this year’s goal is to double last year’s initiative when the event raised $134,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association in support of their new Bereavement Centre.

This year, the team wants to double the amount of money raised, with more than 200 cars and 200 kids taking part.

The idea started with organizer Matt August, whose uncle passed away in the Hospice Society.

“Matt and his sister decided to raise some money for the organization… and then they decided to do something like this once a year,” said Morgenthaler.

Participating children of the Okanagan Dream Rally will have their very own rally car and driver for a day. The community will partake in the street excitement while the hottest dream cars of the valley start their engines in Kelowna and circuit through the beautiful parts of the valley including Peachland and Penticton for an experience of a lifetime.

“We put a lot of effort to make the second rally even more special for our kids, we have a lot of surprises up our sleeve.”

As the Okanagan’s only rally of exotic cars and luxury vehicles, the event aims to touch many lives and hearts by giving the special attention and care to families in need on this fun-filled day touring the Okanagan in some of the most beautiful cars of the the valley.