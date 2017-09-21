1oo years ago today the Mastodon Mine opened

Cathy English / contributor

100 Years ago today

Mining has always been an important part of Revelstoke’s economy and the Review has been covering the industry for a very long time.

On September 27, 1917, the Revelstoke Review reported that the Mastodon Mine on Laforme Creek, 20 miles north of Revelstoke was to go into operation over the winter. The mine, scheduled to operate with a crew of 15 men, was made profitable by the relatively high price for silver at the time of $1.20 per ounce.

The Multiplex Mine at Camborne, south of Revelstoke, was also operating and shipping silver-lead-zinc ore to Vancouver. In fact, most of the mines in the region operated sporadically depending on prices for minerals at any given time.

The Mastodon mine closed a few years later until the 1950s, when it was back in operation for only a few years, as a silver-lead-zinc mine.