A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

The board game Clue. In the National Toy Hall of Fame. With the Wiffle Ball and paper airplane.

The mystery of which toys earned the status of toy superstardom was solved Thursday with the announcement of the hall of fame’s Class of 2017.

The whodunit game Clue, where players also must name the crime scene and murder weapon, continues to sell millions of copies each year since being patented by a British couple during World War II.

“Clue has also had its own movie, been featured in numerous television shows and books and remains an icon of pop culture,” said curator Nicolas Ricketts, who added the game has spun off travel, junior and advanced versions, as well as collectors and themed editions.

The annual hall of fame inductees are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public.

To make the cut, toys must have inspired creative play across generations. Historic and modern versions of the winners are displayed in the hall, which is located inside The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.

This year’s other finalists were: the game Risk, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, PEZ candy dispenser, play food, sand, Transformers and the card game Uno.

Like Clue, the Wiffle Ball remains a big seller more than six decades after it was invented by a retired semi-pro baseball player in Connecticut whose son had given up on regular backyard baseball for lack of space and too many broken windows.

David Mullany began by cutting holes in round plastic parts from a factory, eventually developing a ball with eight oblong slots that allow the ball to grab air and change and slow its trajectory. A strike-out was called a “wiff,” according to the family-owned Wiffle Ball Inc., which has produced millions of balls each year ever since.

Some initially pegged the lightweight ball as a fad, said Stephen Mullany, who with his brother represent the third generation to run the company. He credits its ability to level the playing field despite players’ ages and ability with helping to keep it around.

“Here we are 60 plus years later,” Mullany said, “so it’s pretty neat.”

Exactly who made the first paper airplanes is unclear, though artist and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci gets credit for designing flying machines out of parchment in the 15th century.

“Where some toys require financial investment, paper airplanes start with a simple sheet of paper, coupled with creativity and dexterity, to produce a toy with infinite aeronautical possibilities,” said Christopher Bensch, The Strong’s vice-president for collections. “They allow the imagination to take off and soar.”

The trio joins more than 60 other toys that have been inducted into the hall since its opening in 1998.

Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Previous story
Expanded parental leave to come into effect by end of year
Next story
Supreme Court to decide on handling of abandoned oil wells

Just Posted

Brush piles burning on Mount Revelstoke

Fires part of planned work in the national park

Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Local politicians lend a hand, despite stop-work order

New Film Looks at Plight of Mountain Caribou

“Last Stand” tours the West Kootenays: November 17 in Revelstoke

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

You’re invited to our Open House

Visit the new office and meet our publisher and editor

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

September records lowest number of overdoses in 2017: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Trudeau to meet Myanmar leader at APEC summit in Vietnam

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at the APEC summit

Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities are in race against time

Most Read