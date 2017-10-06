A merger between Superior and CanWest Propane is not expected to affect prices

Revelstoke continues to be serviced by FortisBC

FortisBC does not expect propane rates to change for Revelstoke residents following a merger between two main suppliers in western Canada.

A February merger between Superior Propane and CanWest Propane is not expected to affect prices for Revelstoke residents.

“We don’t expect to see any changes in costs to our customers,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, corporate communications advisor with FortisBC.

Last week the Competition Bureau announced that it had reached a consent agreement with Superior, which had proposed to buy CanWest.

The agreement is designed to protect Canadians by “preserving competition for the retail sale of bulk propane in western Canada,” it said.

As part of the agreement, “Superior has agreed to waive contract terms preventing CanWest customers from switching suppliers” in a number of areas around B.C., including Revelstoke.

For people who live within city limits, Revelstoke is serviced by FortisBC, which brings propane in via train and truck.

Responding to the Competition Bureau report, MP Wayne Stetski said, “This is good news for East Kootenay residents and for many rural residents across Canada,” said MP Wayne Stetski in response to the Competition Bureau report. “It will help ensure competitive market prices for propane, which is so critical to many Kootenay-Columbia families for cooking and heating.”