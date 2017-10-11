A new role found for Expo 86’s McBarge

McBarge was towed into Albion dock in Maple Ridge in 2015. (THE NEWS/files)

McBarge is coming back, but maybe not with a side of fries.

The people who took on the restoration of the famous floating restaurant from Expo 86 are launching a new role for the barge on Oct. 21.

The vessel now will be converted into Deep Ocean Discovery Centre using a crowdfunding as a source to turn it into a showcase for technology, history and experiences related to the Pacific Ocean, says a release.

The 57-metre, two-storey glass and metal barge was used as a floating MacDonald’s restaurant during the world’s fair, held on the shores of Vancouver’s False Creek in 1986.

It remained docked in False Creek for several years before complaints about its deteriorating condition prompted the move to Burrard Inlet. In 2015, it was towed to Maple Ridge for restoration.

The Oct. 21 event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Albion area of Maple Ridge at Supreme Structural Transport, at 23660 River Rd. It’s a working shipyard so be careful when walking through to the dock. Tickets at $30 are available online at picatic.com/mcbargekickoff.

