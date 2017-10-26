Accident sends one person to hospital

Another collision takes place at the intersection of TCH and Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.-Image credit: File photo

A woman was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following an Oct. 25 collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police responded to the accident at about 4:30 p.m., closing the highway.

West says a blue Ford Escape driven by a woman from Kamloops was west-bound on Highway 1 when a blue Dodge truck driven by a 75-year-old male resident of the Salmon Arm area turned onto the highway from Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road.

The Escape hit the Dodge truck in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Escape was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was given a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to obey a traffic control device.

Drive BC says the highway was cleared by 6:05 p.m.