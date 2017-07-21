Accident with injuries at Balmoral Road

Update: 2:35 p.m.
At least two people have been injured in what a witness described as an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway at Balmoral Road.
The westbound lane was closed but the highway has since opened to single-lane alternating traffic.
Original story
Police and ambulance are responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Trans-Canada Highway at Balmoral Road.
The westbound lane of the highway is now closed.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.