Accident with injuries at Balmoral Road

Update: 2:35 p.m.

At least two people have been injured in what a witness described as an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway at Balmoral Road.

The westbound lane was closed but the highway has since opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

Original story

Police and ambulance are responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Trans-Canada Highway at Balmoral Road.

The westbound lane of the highway is now closed.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.