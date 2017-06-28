An exciting start for Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok

It’s been a dramatic and exciting first few weeks for the rookie MLA

For any rookie MLA, walking into the BC Legislature for the first time is a humbling experience. And usually, a rookie will have an opportunity to ease into the new job and learn from his/her peers as the government settles in.

Not so this time.

Doug Clovechok, newly elected BC Liberal from the riding of Columbia River Revelstoke says with all the drama around this election, the learning experience has been “like drinking from a fire hose”.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” he says of the current situation, even with a confidence vote looming, adding that he now knows a lot more about Legislative procedure than he did a few weeks ago.

“I’m a rookie but I’m not entirely new to the process,” he said. “I know some of the rules. But what’s happening right now is a little different.

“We are being given the opportunity to be part of history. People are going to be talking and writing about this in law classes and political science classes. And we’re watching it all unfold right in front of us.

“I’m just so honoured to be given the chance. The people back home are always going to be there. Right now I’m their voice in government. And if that changes, I will still be their voice.

And he hasn’t been wasting any time, getting right to work bending the ears of Ministers over issues in this riding.

“I was talking about the deer issue in Kimberley with the Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources yesterday,” he said. “What I’m able to do right now is have these conversations. It’s one of the cool things you get to do sitting in this building. I’m working 12 hour days but it’s exhilarating, exciting. I can’t thank the people who sent me here enough.”

On Wednesday, Clovechok said he was in the legislature as the debate went on regarding the throne speech, but that he expected the vote Thursday morning.

“I have introduced myself to Andrew Weaver (Green leader) and to Mr. Horgan and lots of MLAs. Mr. Horgan has said he wants to work in a bipartisan way and I will hold him to that.”

Should the BC Liberals not survive the non-confidence vote, the expectation is that the NDP will be given an opportunity to test their coalition with the Green Party and form a government.