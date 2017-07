BC Wildfire service was called to Chase after a barn ignited in flames.

Animals inside a barn were lucky to escape after a fire ignited in the structure, in Chase.

The blaze started about 3:50 a.m. on July 22 on a property located in the 5000 block of Kamloops Shuswap Road.

BC Wildfire Service was called in to attend as the blaze started outside the fire protection area.

The animals were able to flee the barn through an open door.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious and did not spread after flames were extinguished.