AquaVan stops in Revelstoke

Students at Arrow Heights Elementary School touch a sea star during the AquaVan stop in Revelstoke on Thursday. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Some Revelstoke elementary students received an ocean education today as Ocean Wise’s AquaVan stopped in town Thursday.

Students got front-row seats to the programming offered by the AquaVan’s staff at Arrow Heights Elementary School.

CPE kids learning about marine life. Thank you for coming to Revelstoke! 👍👍👍 🦑🐙🐬🐡🐟🐠🦐🦈🐳🐋 #aquavan @vanaqua @OceanWise pic.twitter.com/ZXdHb9upGj — CPE (@ColumbiaParkSch) October 12, 2017

“We’re trying to connect students and communities to their coastlines,” said AquaVan educator Holly Neate. “And trying to get students aware of their impacts on our waterways both in a positive way and also in a negative way and how they can make changes in their daily actions to help keep our oceans clean.”

Programming centred around three stations, including a touch tank where students got to learn about and touch invertebrates.

The AquaVan 150 tour is the “first-ever cross-Canada road trip for the mobile education program, which was started by the Vancouver Aquarium,” said a press release.

“Maybe they’ve seen it on tv, or they’ve heard about it from their parents or friends but they’ve never actually seen or touched something from the ocean,” said Neate. “It’s amazing seeing the initial wow response as they touch something and it feels totally different than they expected.”

The AquaVan is visiting 150 communities across Canada. Its next stop will be Williams Lake.

