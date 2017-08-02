Area to the south west of Clinton evacuated

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered the immediate evacuation of properties to the south and west of Clinton.

The evacuation order is due to “a rapidly moving wildfire currently located in Electoral Area “E” and Electoral Area “I.”

Much of this area was put on alert yesterday, August 1, due to the expansion of the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Fire Information Officer Heather Rice said a controlled burn had jumped Highway 97 to the west side and was climbing uphill away from the highway.

The following properties fall under the evacuation order:

3897, 3929, 3973, 3997, 4005, 4011, 4033, 4073, 4109, 4261,4276, 4460, 4472, 4672, 4753, 4797,4864,4980, 5004, 5015, 5037, 5053, 5077, 5521 Hwy 97

6421 Jesmond Rd

4129, 4141, 4145, 4153, 4161, 4165, 4169, 4173, 4177, 4189, 4197, 4201, 4221 Mickey Frontage Rd

3195, 3880, 3881, 4037, 4052, 4053, 4084, 4208, 4209 Old Cariboo Rd

178, 179, 235, 244, 265,656,700,772,838,874,875,958,1093, 1172, 1173, 1193, 1296, 1428, 1440, 1452, 1468, 1492, 1512, 1532, 1548, 1833, 1965, 1985, 1988, 1992, 1996, 1997, 2012 Pavilion-Clinton Rd

7511, 7515 Danielson Rd

1015, 1020, 1041, 1044 Cody Rd

4880, 4896, 4904, 4908, 4920, 4936 Goble Frontage Rd

3876, 3892, 3912, 3948, 3996, 4016, 4024, 4028, 4032, 4040, 4048, 4052, 4060, 4068, 4072, 4080, 4088, 4132, 4152, 4160, 4164, 4168, 4176, 4180, 4188, 4192, 4196 Hills Frontage Rd

992, 1004, 1016 Ray Rd

Evacuees are asked to leave immediately.

Kelly Lake and Pavilion-Clinton road evacuees are asked to travel to Clinton, then north on Highway 97 to Highway 24, then east to Highway 5, then south to Kamloops.

Those south of Loon Lake Road are asked to travel south on Highway 97, then east on Highway 1 to Kamloops.

The district suggests evacuees shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Those with large animals and livestock in need of shelter are asked to contact the Emergency Operations centre at 1-866-377-7188.

Those in need of support services such as food and accommodation are asked to register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne St. in Kamloops.