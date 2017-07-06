Attempted child abuction in Shuswap

Police are looking for a man with a puppy who approched a child in Malakwa.

Police are currently investigating a report of an attempted abduction of a three-year-old child in Malakwa.

According to the mother of the child, the toddler was playing in the front yard of a rural residence in the 4000 block of Malakwa Road at about 10:30 a.m.

The mother heard yelling and looked over to find a man with a puppy standing approximately 10 feet from her child.

That’s when the mother called out and the man scooped up the dog, got in a late model Lincoln sedan and drove off.

The man is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 40 to 45 years of age
  • Short, thinning blond hair
  • Average Height
  • Average Build

The vehicle is described as;

  • Lincoln, similar to a MKZ
  • Black
  • Late model
  • four door
  • British Columbia licence plate

The dog is described as;

  • Small
  • Tan and white in color

If you have information about this incident, or were a witness to this event, you are asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 and cite file 2017-869

