ATVer air-lifted from Peachland cliffs

A male ATV rider is in hospital after rolling his ATV near Peachland

A backcountry rider is recovering at Kelowna General Hospital after rolling his ATV over a bank in the hills above Peachland.

According to Vernon Search and Rescue, their heli-winch team was called in to assist Penticton Search and Rescue in rescuing the man that ended up in the precarious position near Darke Lake.

“They (PENSAR) had been tasked with a call for a fellow injured in an ATV accident,” explained Leigh Pearson, with Vernon Search and Rescue.

“Because of where he was and the extent of his injuries they asked for our helicopter as they knew we could winch him out of there if need be, and that is what we did.”

A three-man heli-winch team was able to hover above the victim and get him safely in the helicopter before returning to base at Wildcat Helicopters in West Kelowna. From there, the man was transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He was injured, but the helicopter crew said he was alert while being transported,” added Pearson.