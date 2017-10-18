B.C. premier celebrates Diwali

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair

Premier John Horgan is marking Diwali, the Festival of Lights, which begins Thursday.

“We join members of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities in B.C., across Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali, Deepavali and Bandi Chhor Divas,” he said.

“Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.

“As families gather together, lighting lamps and rejoicing in the spirit of the festival, let us also recognize our province’s rich multicultural heritage and be thankful for the vast diversity it offers. As we celebrate this festival we wish that Diwali lights up our lives and shines a bright path ahead for us. I wish everyone a joyous Diwali, Deepavali and Bandi Chhor Divas.”