Bank teller foils scam attempt on seniors

Sicamous RCMP intervention helped to prevent gutter cleaners from taking advantage of an elderly couple. File photo

Disreputable individuals were sent back to the gutter after attempting to bilk an elderly couple out of their money.

Sicamous RCMP Cpl. Wade Fisher credits an alert bank teller for having prevented the couple from being bilked for more than $1,000.

“The client told the teller that she needed to make a large cash withdrawal to pay for the services of a gutter cleaner who had done some extra work,” reports Fisher.

The bank contacted the police and, in the course of their investigation, Fisher said it was learned the couple had agreed to pay $150 to have their gutters cleaned. When it came time to pay, however, the gutter cleaner claimed to have done some extra work, and therefore the bill would be substantially higher.

The gutter cleaner asked that the bill be paid in cash.

“The gutter cleaners were questioned by police about their questionable business practices and their apparent targeting of an elderly couple,” said Fisher.

“Residents are encouraged to get a written estimate before engaging the services of any contractor, especially one making unsolicited offers to perform work.”