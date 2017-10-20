Basford Drive properties to be explored for affordable housing

City staff received council support to continue exploring the development of two properties for mixed-market residential development in response to Revelstoke’s high demand for affordable housing.

In a report to council at the regular meeting on Oct. 10, Nicole Fricot, director of community economic development, presented her and director of development services, Nigel Whitehead’s findings.

In reviewing possible land options for a mixed residential housing development, staff identified two properties: 127 Basford Drive and 141 Basford Drive. Key reasons supporting residential development on these properties, include: “existing city ownership, access to city services, size of property, a favourable designation in the Official Community Plan and close proximity to transit options,” said the report.

There has been a multi-family development on the Basford Drive properties in the past. In 1978, the city, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and a private contractor completed the first phase of six multi-family buildings, known as Hillview Manor, city records show. It containted 20 dwelling units.

“The development was intended to be a demonstration project for affordable housing and was in conjunction with the Thunderbirds development,” said the report.

Poor workmanship on the construction resulted in the eviction of residents and a 1989 court order transferred the property to the city, which had it demolished.

To get a residential development concept for 127 and 141 Basford Drive, staff must complete a Housing Needs Assessment this fall, said the report.

“The community is screaming for affordable housing,” said mayor Mark McKee during council comments on the report.

According to CMHC, the Revelstoke rental vacancy rate for 2016 was 0.4 per cent.

“Affordable housing is a really complex issue,” said McKee. “Every time we come up with a solution for affordable housing, it gets snapped up and we need more. We have to be looking at all kinds of solutions.”