BC Wildfire Service thanks public for support during 2017 wildfire season

Columbia region BC Wildfire Service staff are thanking the public for their support during the 2017 wildfire season. (File photo)

The BC Wildfire Service is thanking the public for their support during the 2017 wildfire season.

“BC Wildfire Service staff in the Columbia Fire Zone would like to express their deep appreciation for the amazing community support shown by residents, businesses and emergency services in Revelstoke, Golden and surrounding areas during this year’s wildfire season,” said Quintin Balfour, wildfire officer in the Columbia Fire Zone. “Everyone’s support went a long way to encourage firefighters, fire wardens and administration staff. The co-operation that people demonstrated by complying with area closures and evacuation alerts helped keep our communities and first responders safe.”

The 2017 wildfire season was the worst on record for B.C.

Said Balfour, “BC Wildfire Service staff are proud to be a part of the remarkable communties they serve.”

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.