Mountain caribou populations continue to decline across their range as logging and resource extraction continue in the last remaining inland rainforest on planet Earth. (Photo by David Moskowitz)

New Film Looks at Plight of Mountain Caribou

“Last Stand” tours the West Kootenays: November 17 in Revelstoke

Submitted by North Columbia Environmental Society

Can we save our endangered mountain caribou? Last Stand: The Vanishing Caribou Rainforest, a new film that explores the tragically threatened world of the mountain caribou and their home in our inland temperate rainforest, will be shown at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Friday November 17th at 7:30. The film is presented by Wildsight and the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y), in partnership with the North Columbia Environmental Society and Revelstoke Backcountry Guides, and with door prizes from Arcteryx and Patagonia.

For the fewer than 1,500 mountain caribou left, struggling for survival in only in a small fraction of their former range, time is running out. In the wet old-growth forests that mountain caribou call home, logging, industrial activity and recreation have left tiny caribou herds roaming over a deeply altered landscape that would be nearly unrecognizable to their ancestors.

“Caribou are in trouble across the Yellowstone to Yukon region,” says Y2Y’s Candace Batycki. “Here in the Kootenay-Columbia, some herds have only a dozen animals left. We need to take a hard look at our impact on the unique rainforest ecosystems that they call home—and that’s exactly what this film does.”

Last Stand gives voice to First Nations, scientists, foresters, conservationists, and recreationists trying to chart a new path forward for mountain caribou before it’s too late. The film journeys into the inland rainforest to explore why the mountain caribou, abundant until not so long ago, are disappearing so quickly—and what we can do to save them.

The film, directed by Colin Arisman and produced by noted wildlife photographer David Moskowitz and Wild Confluence for the Mountain Caribou Initiative, is on a ten-stop Kootenay tour with Wildsight and Y2Y this November, and is also being shown in other locations in BC, Alberta, and the US.

The 35-minute film will be followed by a panel discussion with conservationists and caribou experts, including film-maker David Moskowitz and Rob Serrouya, Manager of Caribou Monitoring at the University of Alberta. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Previous story
Witness in Victoria court case admits to previous killings
Next story
Brush piles burning on Mount Revelstoke

Just Posted

Brush piles burning on Mount Revelstoke

Fires part of planned work in the national park

New Film Looks at Plight of Mountain Caribou

“Last Stand” tours the West Kootenays: November 17 in Revelstoke

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

You’re invited to our Open House

Visit the new office and meet our publisher and editor

Time to stem the tide of missing women

Activist Jody Leon wants people to become advocates for missing and murdered women, Canada-wide.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Witness in Victoria court case admits to previous killings

The man was a paid agent of the RCMP, who say they had no evidence to back up the confessions

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Plant-based milks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

Experts warn that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less

F-word ruled OK for French broadcasts

The ruling states the F-word does not have the same “vulgar connotation” in French

Halladay among first to fly model of plane he died in

Former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has been the owner for less than a month of his ICON A5

Shoppers Optimum to merge with PC Plus

Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Most Read