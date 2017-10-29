Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders says Canada’s healthcare system an innovative and strong example that the U.S. can learn from.

The former presidential hopeful was speaking at an event held by the University of Toronto, which sold out within seconds of tickets being released online.

Sanders, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, has been in Canada for the past week to learn more about how Canada’s universal healthcare system works.

The socialist senator introduced a bill last month to bring Canadian-style, single-payer health care to the United States.

He says no country in the world will have a perfect system, but that it’s his job to ask hard questions to make the American system as efficient as possible.

He likened his movement to establish universal health care to the civil rights and gay rights movements of the 20th century.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transport Canada to cut pilot evaluators for large airlines, risking safety: critics
Next story
Revelstoke Search and Rescue becomes a society

Just Posted

VIDEO: Ambulance called to Salmon Arm Airport for skydiving accident

Reports indicate a male skydiver has been injured

Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Roxy

The cult classic is being screened at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

Autumn splendour

The leaves are well on their way to changing for the season,… Continue reading

Popular reads

A few stories you might have missed last week

Revelstoke in the running for USA Today Awards

The readers’ choice awards recognize Revelstoke and Sutton Place

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Transport Canada to cut pilot evaluators for large airlines, risking safety: critics

Changes will take place April 1 for airlines with planes that fly more than 50 passengers

Letter: Can’t afford delays on TCH upgrade

An open letter to Premier Horgan: Last week I listened with dismay… Continue reading

BC Liberal leadership candidate stresses community in first Island stops

Dianne Watts continues tour in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 29

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

COLUMN: Liberal government ignores even its own MPs on supporting Canadian news

With nice words and platitudes, they rejected everything that the Heritage committee recommended

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

Interior Health issues illicit drug alert after spike of overdoses in B.C.

Five people died of overdoses in Abbotsford Friday night, six people overdosed in Victoria Thursday

Most Read