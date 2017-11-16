Big cat spotted near Okanagan Avenue

It was a close encounter with wildlife, but Salmon Arm resident Kirk Gennings isn’t quite sure of what he captured on film.
Gennings took a photo at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 of a large cat walking along a fence in a residential Salmon Arm neighbourhood.
The area where he took the picture was near Okanagan Ave and 16th Street SE.
RELATED: Moose sighting on Big White Road
He’s not sure if it is a bobcat or a lynx or how to tell, but he knew one thing for sure –he was glad his own cat was sleeping inside during the encounter.
If you know what species this cat is and how to identify it, leave us a comment on the story.