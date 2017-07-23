Boat sinks on Wood Lake

All aboard were rescued after at least one boat was in distress on Wood Lake

Multiple people were reportedly rescued Sunday evening after at least one boat sank on Wood Lake.

Early reports indicate emergency personnel were called to reports of two boats sinking on Wood Lake off of the Turtle Bay Marina area.

At least two people on Sea Doos rushed to the scene and helped rescue all those on board.

High winds picked up in the area early Sunday evening whipping up whitecaps on area lakes and knocking down tress and power lines in the Shuswap.

The Lake Country Fire Department is still gathering details, but confirmed that at least one boat did sink and that everyone safely made it to shore.

More to come.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by clicking ‘Contact’ at the top of the page.