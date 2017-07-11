BREAKING: 100 Mile evacuation to last at least another week

The Evacuation Order will remain in effect for at least seven more days

As of July 11, the District of 100 Mile House is warning residents that alternate accommodations will be required for at least seven more days.

As for the fire, it is holding at 5,000 hectares.

“The fire size is still estimated at approximately 5,000 [hectares] because we’re actually doing a pretty good job at holding it within it’s perimeters,” said Heather Rice, Fire Information Officer for the Gustafsen Fire Tuesday morning.

Residents are being asked to listen to local media and check in with the 100 Mile House website for accurate information.

“Your continued cooperation and support is sincerely appreciated,” writes the District of 100 Mile House.

For up to date fire information, you can follow the District of 100 Mile House website at www.100milehouse.com or www.100MileFire.com or call 250-395-2434.

For up to date information on Highway closures, please visit www.drivebc.ca.