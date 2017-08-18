BREAKING: Fire sparks along Highway 97C

A wildfire has ignited near the Trepanier exit along Highway 97C

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.:

The BC Wildfire Service has been able to better map the fire and now reports it is just 0.3 hectares in size.

Fire Information Officer Justine Hunse says winds are lighter in the area than expected, therefore the fire is showing less aggressive behaviour.

Hunse says boots on the ground are actively working on getting a line around the blaze, located in a sheltered area along Highway 97C near the Trepanier exit.

Send your best photos, video and news tips to us by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

— —

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.:

BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is 5.5 kilometres west of the Highway 97 and Highway 97C interchange.

The fire is currently estimated at one hectare in size.

A total of nine firefighters, one response officer and air support are on scene.

Structures are nearby, but are not currently threatened.

——

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.:

A wildfire has sparked along Highway 97C near the Trepanier exit.

BC Wildfire Service says they are aware of the fire and are working to get a crew to the scene now.

A witness reports the highway is not closed and a bird dog can be seen accessing the fire from above.

The fire is located on the north side of the highway just west of Trepanier.

More details to come.

Send your best photos, video and news tips to us by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.