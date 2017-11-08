A BC Wildfire Service fire crew member clears the brush in Mount Revelstoke National Park during the summer. (Submitted)

Brush piles burning on Mount Revelstoke

Fires part of planned work in the national park

This fall, Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service fire crews conducted tree clearing and brushing in Mount Revelstoke National Park. Woody debris from this work is being piled up and burned on site.

Brush pile burning will take place between Nov. 7 and 17 in the area between the Revelstoke Lookout and Inspiration Woods. This work contributes to wildfire risk reduction actions taking place in and around the Revelstoke area by reducing forest fuels along the base of the mountain.

Brushing and clearing also took place further up the mountain as preliminary site preparation for the Parkway Bend prescribed fire, planned for fall 2018 at the earliest.

The primary goal of the prescribed fire in Mount Revelstoke National Park is to create a landscape level fuel break limiting the potential spread of wildfire on the front face of Mount Revelstoke. Fire specialists will only ignite under pre-determined conditions to ensure a well-managed, successful prescribed fire.

The safety of the public, our crews, park infrastructure, and neighbouring lands is always our number one priority.

Parks Canada is a leader in fire management with over 30 years of experience in using fire to naturally restore and maintain the ecological integrity of national parks and historic sites. Through safe and effective fire management, we are reducing the danger of wildfire to the public, infrastructure, and neighbouring lands while improving the ecological integrity of our forests.

