Campfire ban implemented for Mount Revelstoke & Glacier National Parks

Parks Canada says lightning caused six small fire in and around Glacier National Park on Monday

A campfire ban is in place throughout the Southeast Fire Centre, and within the City of Revelstoke. ~ Revelstoke Review file photo

A campfire ban is now in effect in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

Parks Canada announced the ban on Wednesday, July 12.

“With fire danger high to extreme and the potential for additional lightning strikes in the coming days, Parks Canada has implemented a fire ban in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks effective July 12, 2017,” states a news release. “The safety of the public, our crews, park infrastructure and neighbouring lands is always Parks Canada’s number one priority.”

Parks Canada says lightning led to six small fires in and around Glacier National Park on Monday and that crews were working to suppress any fires that posed a risk to people or infrastructure.

The BC Wildfire Service has imposed campfires bans across the entire province as wildfires rage throughout central B.C.