Canada Day fireworks back on at Beach Park

Sicamous is headed back to the beach for this year’s Canada Day fireworks display.

With the high water and subsequent flooding of Beach Park earlier this month, the District of Sicamous had been considering alternative locations in the area for its popular annual July 1 fireworks show. But Mayor Terry Rysz said Monday that the evening’s cap to the day’s celebrations is once again being planned for Beach Park.

“At one stage we were making alternative plans for the fireworks as to where the location was going to be… we talked about Mara Lake and even Old Town Bay,” said Rysz. “But the fireworks are going to be displayed as normal in Beach Park. We’ve been able to clean out Beach Park. We’ve pumped the water out and the lake levels have receded. So it will be business as usual.”

At the same time, the mayor said the district has pumped additional money into this year’s fireworks display in respect of Canada’s 150th.

“So we are certainly encouraging people within the region to come and see the fireworks in Sicamous, because it’s going to be a wonderful day of ball hockey and different events we’re having here in the community.”

Despite earlier projections, this spring’s high water failed to reach 2012 levels in the Shuswap. And while Sicamous was better prepared this year for potential flooding, Rysz said the district fortunately dodged the bullet.

“We had acquired (a Tiger Dam) from the province – we were just hanging on, we were just about ready to deploy the dam, just waiting on the weather, and then we got the word from the province that it looked like we were out of the danger zone, so we didn’t have to,” said Rysz. “So it didn’t affect any of the businesses along the channel and I’m glad we held back just long enough. But we were prepared to make a move at any moment if we felt it was necessary. That was one thing… our staff was really on top of it. We were really prepared for any action that we had to put forward. It felt, actually, quite good.”

Canada Day festivities actually begin Friday night in Sicamous with the celebrity road hockey game at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the Timebenders in concert at 7 on Main Street. See page 12 for a list of Saturday’s events in Sicamous.

Swansea Point celebrates the community and the nation’s birthday on July 2 with a community appreciation barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehall. The even includes kids fireman’s relay races, face painting, interactive safety displays, a silent auction and more.