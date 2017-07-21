Canadian Armed Forces on way to Williams Lake

The members will be assisting at checkpoints and supporting RCMP on the ground in Williams Lake

Members of CFB Edmonton stop in Quesnel Friday morning, on way to Williams Lake (Tracey Roberts/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Some of the roughly 200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be arriving in Williams Lake.

A convoy of army vehicles were in Quesnel Friday morning, from CFB Edmonton, and stopping in Prince George Thursday night.

The members will be working checkpoints and supporting RCMP on the ground.

The provincial government announced that 150 additional Canadian Armed Forces members are on their way to help with the B.C. wildfire situation, during a tour and meeting with evacuees in Kamloops Thursday.