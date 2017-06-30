Category 2 open fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 fire ban goes into place on Monday, July 3, at noon

Category 2 open fires are banned in the Southeast Fire Centre. ~ Photo from Pixabay, Creative Commons

Contributed by the Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre starting Monday, June 3, at noon, to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

This Category 2 prohibition is in addition to the Category 3 open fire prohibition that is also in effect. This prohibition will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified.

Specifically, prohibited Category 2 and Category 3 activities will include:

— the burning of any waste, slash or other materials;

— stubble or grass fires of any size over any area;

— the use of fireworks, sky lanterns and burning barrels;

— burning cages or air curtain burners;

— binary exploding targets (e.g. for target practice).

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, and it does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

This prohibition covers all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is serviced by a fire department. Please check with local authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to Mica Dam in the north and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east.

Campfires are currently allowed, but anyone lighting one must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the area and must have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available extinguish the fire.

A campfire should not be lit or kept burning in windy conditions, and it should never be left unattended. Make sure the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.