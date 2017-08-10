Census: The languages that we speak

A chart of the most common mother tongues in Revelstoke, other than English. English is the mother tongue of 6,575 Revelstokians. ~ Chart made using Info.gram

Revelstokians have 33 different mother tongues and speak 15 different languages at home, but English not surprisingly dominates the community, according to the latest census data released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

87 per cent of Revelstoke said English was their mother tongue and 94 per cent said it was the language most often spoken at home.

French was the mother tongue of 3.5 per cent of the population, and spoken at home by 1.6 per cent of Revelstokians.

8.5 per cent of Revelstokians claim to speak both official languages. — higher than the provincial rate of 6.8 per cent, but far less than the national rate of 18 per cent.

Other than Canada’s two official languages, the most common mother tongues are Italian (125 people), German (110 people), and Tagalog (45 people), a sign of Revelstoke’s growing Filipino community.

In total, Revelstokians have 33 different mother tongues, which are spoken by 7.7 per cent of the population.

Fifteen different languages are spoken at home, not including English and French. Italian and Tagalog are the two most common languages spoken at home aside from Canada’s two official languages.

Only 2.45 per cent of Revelstokians don’t speak an official language at home — far less than than the B.C. as whole. 27.2 per cent of British Columbians have a mother tongue other than English and French, and 15.4 per cent speak a non-official language at home.