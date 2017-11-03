Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

The woman who was accused of levelling death threats against former B.C. premier Christy Clark and Kelowna Mission MLA Steve Thomson has avoided further criminal prosecution.

Pavla Janeckova faced two charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm for phone messages she left at the offices of the premier and Thomson during the run-up to the provincial election.

RELATED: KELOWNA WOMAN FACES CHARGES

Those charges were stayed Nov. 1 when Janeckova agreed to enter into a Peace Bond, according to Special Prosecutor Kris Pechet.

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months,” said Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel, BC Prosecution Service.

Conditions will restrict her access to Thomson and Clark and will restrain her from attending areas related to them.

“The Special Prosecutor concluded that this resolution was appropriate given Ms. Janeckova’s personal circumstances and was not contrary to the public interest,” said McLaughlin.

“The resolution was arrived at following consultation with the investigative agency, the subjects of the threats and counsel for Janeckova and had the support of all concerned.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums
Next story
Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

Just Posted

Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region

RMR in the running for ESPN X Games Real Mountain award

Up against six other North American resorts

BC Cross Country board to vote on gender equality

The motion, if passed, would see girls run same the distance as boys

Ironing out water woes

Beruschi Road properties to be connected to main water line following high levels of iron in tests

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP focus of search shifts to on barn near Salmon River Road

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Column: The tender tale of two pack rats

Columnist reminded of experience of old-timer with unwanted creature.

Column: Advice is not the answer

It would be wonderful if those of us who experience episodes of… Continue reading

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Most Read