Chase council concerned about Highway 1 upgrades

Citizens urged to voice opinions at Nov. 22 open house on effects for community.

The Village of Chase would like citizens to have their say regarding design of Trans-Canada Highway upgrades.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the village’s community hall. MOTI will show the most recent designs for the Trans-Canada Highway upgrades along the corridor from the Chase-Falkland Road intersection at TCH to Jade Mountain at Mattey’s property.

The village would like to hear from everyone who will be affected by the upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway along the Chase/Falkland Road – Mattey Hill corridor.

States a notice from the village:

“At present we have three full access and egress points between Petro-Canada and Mattey’s Hill. The proposals from the Ministry of Highways will reduce our access points significantly! This has serious impacts to our community! We need your voice!”

Related link: Highway project complete near Chase.

The notice asks residents to think about access to the highway, the community and traffic impacts inside Chase.

“What about inside Chase once changes have been made to the way we access the highway and access our community? Can you think of potential bottlenecks and congestion that might occur because of the proposed changes to how we access our community or travel to the highway?”

It asks residents to think of future issues, one of them attracting tourists.

“The opportunities for Chase as a tourism destination may become lessened if it is difficult for tourists to easily access our community – if there are less opportunities to come to Chase, we will lose tourism. The likelihood of highway travellers turning into Chase or even having time to consider visiting will be reduced if there are fewer access points and the motorists are travelling effectively 25 km/hour faster than they currently travel along the corridor.”

For more information, contact the village office at 250-679-3238 and ask for Sean or Joni.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Food, funds needed by women’s shelter

Just Posted

Fungi foragers have tough season in Columbias

Dry summer and forest fires likely to blame

In Photos: Revelstoke remembers

Hundreds of Revelstoke residents gathered at the cenotaph on Nov. 11 for a Remembrance Day ceremony

A CP Rail train has derailed between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

A pilot’s bravery

Mac’s legacy lives on

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

Chase council concerned about Highway 1 upgrades

Citizens urged to voice opinions at Nov. 22 open house on effects for community.

Food, funds needed by women’s shelter

Salmon Arm Women’s Emergency Shelter holds annual Food and Dollar Drive.

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

First oil painted film presented at Kitchen Stove Film Festival

Penticton Art Gallery Kitchen Stove Film Festival presents Loving Vincent

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

Most Read