Chase council concerned about Highway 1 upgrades

The Village of Chase would like citizens to have their say regarding design of Trans-Canada Highway upgrades.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the village’s community hall. MOTI will show the most recent designs for the Trans-Canada Highway upgrades along the corridor from the Chase-Falkland Road intersection at TCH to Jade Mountain at Mattey’s property.

The village would like to hear from everyone who will be affected by the upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway along the Chase/Falkland Road – Mattey Hill corridor.

States a notice from the village:

“At present we have three full access and egress points between Petro-Canada and Mattey’s Hill. The proposals from the Ministry of Highways will reduce our access points significantly! This has serious impacts to our community! We need your voice!”

Related link: Highway project complete near Chase.

The notice asks residents to think about access to the highway, the community and traffic impacts inside Chase.

“What about inside Chase once changes have been made to the way we access the highway and access our community? Can you think of potential bottlenecks and congestion that might occur because of the proposed changes to how we access our community or travel to the highway?”

It asks residents to think of future issues, one of them attracting tourists.

“The opportunities for Chase as a tourism destination may become lessened if it is difficult for tourists to easily access our community – if there are less opportunities to come to Chase, we will lose tourism. The likelihood of highway travellers turning into Chase or even having time to consider visiting will be reduced if there are fewer access points and the motorists are travelling effectively 25 km/hour faster than they currently travel along the corridor.”

For more information, contact the village office at 250-679-3238 and ask for Sean or Joni.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter