City of Revelstoke recognized for reducing greenhouse gas emissions

The City of Revelstoke was recognized a third time by B.C.’s Green Communities Committee and the Union of BC Municipalities for its “accomplishments and successful efforts to measure and reduce corporate greenhouse gas emissions,” according to a city press release this week.

Revelstoke is now designated as a level 3 community. It was awarded level 2 in 2014 and has been working towards level 3 for two years.

“Congratulations to city staff for their dedication and commitment in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and continuing to take a positive direction in climate change,” Mayor Mark McKee.

The city signed the Climate Action Charter and has “demonstrated its commitment to work with the province and the Union of BC Municipalities to take action on climate change and to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions in the City of Revelstoke corporate operations and the broader community,” the release said.

The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is a result of energy-saving retrofits, among other actions taken at municipal buildings, it said.