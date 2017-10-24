Classroom sizes remain constant in Revelstoke

Despite enrolment increasing, class sizes within the Revelstoke School District are remaining constant this year.

“Our classes continue to be organized to ensure positive learning conditions for our students within healthy environments that enable our talented staff to do their work,” wrote school superintendent Mike Hooker in a report presented to the school board on Oct. 18.

In the late spring, the need for an additional division at Begbie View Elementary School and Arrow Heights Elementary School was confirmed, writes Hooker. And in anticipation of additional registrations, a division was added at Columbia Park Elementary School.

“As a result, the class sizes at each of the elementary schools are well within our expectations,” he writes.

At all of the elementary schools, the average Kindergarten class this year has 14 students, compared with 19 in the 2016/17 school year.

In Grades 1-3, the average class size is 19, compared to 21 last year.

In Grades 4-7 the average class size is 21, compared to 24 last year.

At Revelstoke Secondary School, average class sizes are remaining constant. The French department has an average class size of 21 students, compared to 20 last September; Applied Skills remains the same with 21 students; English is at 22, compared to 21 last year; Math remains the same at 22; Fine Arts is at 24, compared to 25 last year; Social Studies remains the same at 23; Science is up to 21 compared to 20 last year; and Physical Education remains the same at 26.

There are 363 students registered at Revelstoke Secondary School, in addition to 19 international students. Arrow Heights has 145 students this year, Columbia park has 189, and Begbie View has 268.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.