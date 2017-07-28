MLA Doug Clovechok “shocked” by Christy Clark’s resignation

Doug Clovechok and Christy Clark campaign together at the Home Hardware in Invermere during the 2017 B.C. election campaign. ~ Photo from Christy Clark Facebook page

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he wasn’t surprised at the announcement of Christy Clark’s resignation as leader of the BC Liberal Party on Friday, he was shocked.

“I am just shocked,” he said. “I know Christy Clark had the support of caucus. I’m very surprised.”

Clovechok says he spoke to the former Premier at length Friday morning, and although he didn’t divulge much of that conversation, he did say he was sad to see her go, and excited for whatever other opportunities may come her way.

“For me, it’s been an honour to work for her and I support her no matter what. We won the election and somehow ended up in the opposition, so I guess it’s a time for renewal,” he said. “Some people just have an impact on your life and she is one of them. I applaud her positive attitude, her tenacity, her ability to make things happen and her true compassion. She was one of the most respected premiers in Canada. It was an absolute pleasure to work with her.”

Now, thoughts turn to a pending by-election in Westside-Kelowna, which could upset the balance of power again, and to who will lead the BC Liberals into the next election.

“I don’t think anyone was prepared because this announcement was such a surprise,” Clovechok said. “But I will give you three names. Todd Stone (former Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure), Andrew Wilkinson (former Minister of Advanced Education) and Mike Bernier (former Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Literacy and the Environment). There could be others from outside the party. Christy Clark was not in the caucus when she went for the leadership.”

And meanwhile, Clovechok says it’s business as usual as he continues toward for the people of Columbia River-Revelstoke.

“There’s no instability. There’s plenty of capable people,” he said. “I am contacting ministers on files in this riding and working on getting the Kimberley office open by the end of August.”

