École des Glaciers students take part in Orange Shirt Day

By Marissa Tiel

The day recognizes the harm residential schools caused to children

Ecole des Glaciers students Cormac Clowater (left) and Morgan Stefura (right) colour in birds during an exercise to commemorate Orange Shirt Day last Friday. The day is held in the spirit of reconciliation and recognizes the harm residential schools caused to the self-esteem and well-being of children. ~ Photo Marissa Tiel