Coming up today: high school swim meet and city council coverage

Watch out for foggy patches on the Trans-Canada this morning

It’s a foggy on the Trans-Canada Highway around Revelstoke this morning. Drive BC is reporting limited visibility between Revelstoke and Craigellachie, as well as from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Get out your scrapers Revelstoke, we’re expected to hit 1 C at 10 a.m. and our high of 8 C at 2 p.m.

In case you missed it:

Coming up today:

The pool was closed Sunday afternoon for a high school swim meet. We were there and have photos from the event. Coverage from city council continues.

We’re asking our readers to send us photos of their creative Halloween costumes! Send them to editor@revelstokereview.com and we may feature you in print or on the website.